Walmart hosts drive-in movie in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Drive-in movies have become a popular and socially distant form of entertainment amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Evansville Walmart location on Burkhardt Rd. hosted a free viewing of Men in Black: International in parking lot Friday night.

Meanwhile, movie theaters are trying to find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic, which has hit the industry hard. Down the road from Walmart, Showplace Cinemas East is showing a mix of new movies, like Honest Thief starring Liam Neeson, and classics like The Goonies.

Movie critic Jim Hunter says it may be difficult for the industry to return to status quo after the pandemic.

I don’t think we’re going to get back to normal, so to speak. I think what the pandemic has done to the studios and to the movie business is almost like trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube. Jim Hunter

Hunter adds that the growth of streaming platforms, quality home sound systems, and home theater systems, before and during the pandemic, have contributed to the problems facing the movie industry.

Adding to those problems, many studios have delayed the release for many big movies including the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die, and Jurassic World: Dominion to 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Walmart will continue to show movies at both Evansville locations Saturday, Wednesday, and Thursday. More information on the showings can be found online.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 16, 2020)