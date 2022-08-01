CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart.

According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver Buick Rendezvous SUV.

Officers say a passenger in the car ran on foot after being pulled over. An officer states they chased the passenger and apprehend them. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation revealed that the Buick was stolen and about $1,700 worth of electronics were in it. Police say they returned the SUV to its owner and the electronics were also returned to Walmart.

Both men were booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. Police did not release the names of the two men.