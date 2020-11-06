Walter McCarty files complaint against Old National Bank

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Walter McCarty has filed a complaint against Old National Bank.

Recently McCarty was ordered to appear in court in connection to a civil case after he reportedly defaulted on a $75,000 line of credit from Old National Bank. In May, a judge sided with Old National, ordering McCarty to pay. Records show McCarty missed an August deadline to either answer financial questions or appear in court.

However, McCarty claims in May 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Old National to provide services, such as public appearances, in exchange for an annual retainer of $35,000. He says he has fulfilled his obligations but has not received payment since the first year.

According to the complaint, McCarty has suffered “irreparable loss and harm” at the hands of Old National and he is seeking the retainer owed to him for the balance of the contract, as well as damages, interest and attorney fees.

