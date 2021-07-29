Walton’s temporarily closed due to staff shortage, renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Walton’s International Comfort Food on Haynie’s Corner in Evansville is closing temporarily due to staffing issues, but the owner is also planning to give it a makeover.

Signs posted outside of the restaurant say it will be closed for the next few weeks for renovations. Owner Tim Mills says they’re reworking the space to include a cashier. Mills says they will still have a bar area. He says the changes come as the restaurant deals with a staff shortage.

“You can’t get back to full capacity when you don’t have the service staff to bring you back to full capcacity,” said Mills. “When you have people coming in the door who can’t get waited on, you have to do something so they can come in and get their food in an adequate amount of time so they have a more enjoyable experience. That’s our goal here.”

Mills says the newly renovated Walton’s is likely to reopen before Labor Day. He also says Walton’s will be switching from the “comfort food” to a “smokehouse and southern kitchen”