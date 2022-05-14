MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A social-civic motorcycle organization had a big party for the citizens of the Tri-State. The Wanderers celebrated its sixth year anniversary at the riverfront in Mt. Vernon on May 14.

The Wanderfest had food trucks, music from the Mount Vernon High School Jazz Band, puppies and bikes. The purpose was to let the community know what great things the Wanderers had accomplished in its six years of existence.

The group handed out two scholarships to Nikki Mayo and Morgan Wilson. Mayo attends Boonville High School and plans on attending Roger’s Academy of Hair Design. Wilson is a student at Tecumseh High School and plans on attending Olney Central College to become a flight nurse.

The Wanderers also made donations to Christians Bikers Assocation, Hadi Shrine and Mount Vernon High School Jazz Band.

More about Wanderfest can be viewed on the Wanderers Facebook page.