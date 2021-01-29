Wanted Evansville woman arrested after allegedly abandoning baby in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman wanted on felony warrants is now facing additional charges after police find a baby abandoned in her vehicle.

Police say they were in the area of Maryland and Edgar Streets when they saw a vehicle run a stop sign. The driver refused to pull over and, according to police, began driving at such a high rate of speed they had to call off the pursuit. Police later found the vehicle in an alley in the 2200 block of W Iowa St.

That’s when police say they saw the infant in a car seat with no one else inside. They got the baby out of the vehicle and put the child in a patrol car for warmth and safety. In doing so, they say they found marijuana under the padding of the car seat.

Police also found paperwork in the car that identified the driver as Emily Ann Howard, 28, of Evansville. Howard had five active felony warrants and on misdemeanor warrant.

A K-9 Officer was used to track Howard, and police say she was found hiding behind an A/C unit in the same block as the abandoned vehicle. Howard admitted she was the driver. She was then taken to the hospital before being booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges, including neglect of a dependent, and her outstanding warrants.

The baby was taken by DCS and placed with family.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)