Wanted felon arrested after brief morning pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man wanted on a warrant for failing to appear is back in jail after leading deputies on a short chase down Covert Ave. Saturday morning.

Around 7:39 a.m., police say Doyle Austin, 41, committed a traffic violation near the intersection of Covert Ave. and Green River Rd. They say instead of pulling over, Austin sped up and was pursued by deputies until he crashed into an AT&T utility box before coming to a stop in the front yard of a residence near the intersection of Covert Ave. and Fuquay Rd.

Austin was then arrested without further incident.

He is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. He faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)