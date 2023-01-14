WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity.

According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Police say he was wanted out of Daviess County on multiple warrants. Officers reporter they arrested him and allegedly found suspected cocaine on him.

A search warrant led officers to finding 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of meth and paraphernalia, police say.

Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of Dealing in Cocaine and False Informing. Officers say they also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for Possession of Methamphetamine.