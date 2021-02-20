WARNING: Fake automated call posing as Amazon credit card fraud protection

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of another phone scam.

This time the scam involves a fake automated call from Amazon, claiming your Amazon card is being used fraudulently.

When you press 1, police say you are then connected to a live person who will try to get your personal information.

Report any phone scams you may receive to the Federal Trade Commission.

Forward fake Amazon emails to stop-spoofing@amazon.com

