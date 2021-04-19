Warning lights installed at Hwy 65 Boonville-New Harmony Rd intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Construction crews are finishing up a project on Evansville’s West Side. By Tuesday night, some new lights might be flashing as drivers approach the Highway 65 and Boonville New Harmony Road intersection.

Signs will be alerting drivers of other cars ahead. INDoT officials say the lights won’t actually be detecting oncoming traffic for about three more weeks, but you should still slow down when you see the yellow flashing lights.

This is INDoT’s second of three intersection conflict warning systems installed within the south west district. The next one will be installed at the State Road 45 and 54 intersection.

The project is set to finish later this spring.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)