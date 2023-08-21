HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s office has confirmed that a no bond bench warrant has been issued for East Gibson School District Superintendent James Wilson after he failed to appear in court on Monday.

James Wilson was taken into custody early Saturday morning after authorities found his vehicle in a ditch. According to a police report, Wilson told deputies was driving on Old State Road 57 when he dropped his soft drink and reached around for it, causing him to go into the ditch.

Deputies say they performed a breath test and it showed no signs of alcohol, but a different test showed depressants and stimulants. According to a police report, Wilson said he was going through major personal issues with work and family and was very depressed. He also said he had not slept in three to four days.

Wilson was released from jail on a $250 bond, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website.

