HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A search warrant carried out in Beaver Dam led to four wanted men behind bars.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky shared details about the arrests on social media Thursday afternoon.

Deputies searched a home in the 1000 block of Patterson Road on Monday, according to law enforcement officials. The sheriff’s office says four men found inside were arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Deputies report that methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia were found during the search. All suspects were booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.

Wanted Man #1 (26-years-old):

Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

6 outstanding warrants

Wanted Man #2 (31-years-old):

7 outstanding warrants

Wanted Man #3 (35-years-old):

7 outstanding warrants

Wanted Man #4 (40-years-old):

4 outstanding warrants

The Sheriff’s Office was helped by Kentucky State Police and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Click here for more information about the men arrested.