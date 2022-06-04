WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A celebration of love and unity was held over the weekend in downtown Newburgh. Warrick County Indiana Pride held their first pride festival June 4, officially making it their inaugural event.

The festival featured live music, a family-friendly drag show, local vendors and plenty of rainbow décor. Touch of Grey, Mad Women Band, Honey Vines, Randy Pease and Hannah Evelyn Trio held performances throughout the event.

Event organizers say this was the first major pride event for the Newburgh area.

“COVID has prevented us from doing much. So we’ve kind of concentrated on pulling our group together, getting structured, and we want to do some fun things,” said Yvon Lauren. “It’s been delightful and I thank all the people who came out to make it a success.”

The festival started Saturday morning and goes until 10:45 p.m.