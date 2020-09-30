Warrick Co. nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a resident at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville, 98, died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Vanderburgh County overnight.

Seaton adds the death will be officially recording in Warrick County, where they were a resident. The news comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase across the Tri-State, including 67 new cases across the Green River District Health Department‘s seven-county service area in western Kentucky, a single-day high since the pandemic began.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

