BOONVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Warrick County 4-H Fair is in full swing, and once again, offered a unique competition – a lawnmower demolition derby.

Competitors across two different age groups – one for kids and one for adults – battled it out with their modified stock lawnmowers. The rules are simple: stay within the designated course, and the last lawnmower surviving would be crowned champion.

For younger fans, the event serves as a great way to introduce them to derby competitions.

“I just like derby’s, they are so much fun and I love crashing! I’ve never derbied in a mower before, but I have a pal and we watch lots of derbies, so that’s why I’m going to derby good. Shake ‘n Bake!,” says first time competitor Nolan D.

The fair continues through Sunday the 23rd, with the more traditional Demolition Derby to take place on Friday at 7pm.