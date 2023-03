HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control is asking for donations after a hoarding case left the shelter with about 30 cats.

The organization is asking for money so it can help get the cats food, litter, and medicine. Warrick County Animal Control reminds us that they will need a lot of supplies in order to house that many cats.

Anyone who wants to help can call Warrick County Animal Control at Warrick County Animal Control or Email them at animalcontrol@warrickcounty.gov.