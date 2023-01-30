HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As inclement weather approaches the Tri-State this week, the Warrick County Animal Control is reminding pet owners that they will lend out crates and floor cages.

Pet owners can call the WCAC at 812-897-6107 to schedule a time to pick up the floor cages. Officials say supplies are limited, but they are raising money to add more floor cages to the program.

Officials say this is a lending program, and pet owners will have to return the kennels at a later date. They are also accepting donations of dog houses, floor cages, crates and totes to make outside cat houses.