HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Animal Control has created a ‘Lost Pet Form’ for pet owners just in time for fireworks season. In the event that pets get loose, owners can fill out the form for assistance in recovering their lost pets.

Additionally, Warrick County Animal Control has provided a few tips to help keep pets safe during firework season.

Update your pet’s ID tag with correct contact information and make sure that the collar fits properly.

Consider a GPS tracker for your pets.

Have a recent photo of you pet in the event that they get lost.

Provide a safe space for your pets during firworks.

Offer distractions to help calm down pets.

Try a Thundershirt to help keep your pets calm.

Discuss anti-anxiety medication with your veterinarian.

The Warrick County Animal Control ‘Lost Pet Form’ can be found here.