NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride asks you to join them during their upcoming Pride Festival! The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh.

The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The full schedule of events can be found below,

Touch of Grey Plays hits of their generation (Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.) Noon – 2 PM: TBD

Family-friendly Drag Show 4:15 to 6:15 PM: Mad Women Band — women duo

Mad Women Band — women duo Plays popular rock hits that span decades 6:30 to 8:30 PM: Honey Vines — women duo

Honey Vines — women duo Plays Acoustic blend of intertwining harmonies and sweet truth 8:45 to 10:45 PM: Hannah Evelyn Trio

Additionally, Warrick County Indiana Pride encourages you to join them for an inspirational talk by Jerusha Van Camp. She is a seminary student and President of Greater Evansville Youth. Her talk will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 1 – 3 PM on the Square in Boonville, Ind.