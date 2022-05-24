NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride asks you to join them during their upcoming Pride Festival! The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh.

The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The full schedule of events can be found below,

  • 10 AM – Noon: Touch of Grey
    Plays hits of their generation (Rolling Stones, The Beatles, etc.)
  • Noon – 2 PM: TBD
  • 2 to 4 PM: Family-friendly Drag Show
  • 4:15 to 6:15 PM: Mad Women Band — women duo
    Plays popular rock hits that span decades
  • 6:30 to 8:30 PM: Honey Vines — women duo
    Plays Acoustic blend of intertwining harmonies and sweet truth
  • 8:45 to 10:45 PM: Hannah Evelyn Trio
    Plays indie rock, folk, Americana, pop rock

Additionally, Warrick County Indiana Pride encourages you to join them for an inspirational talk by Jerusha Van Camp. She is a seminary student and President of Greater Evansville Youth. Her talk will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 1 – 3 PM on the Square in Boonville, Ind.