Warrick County approves school reopening plans

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County School Board has approved the district’s reopening plans at its meeting Monday.

WCSC will now require all staff and students in grades 3 through 12 to wear face coverings while attending school. Students in grades K-2 are still required to have face coverings on the bus and are strongly recommended to wear face coverings throughout the school day.

“People need to understand and realize this is a living, breathing plan, so it’s going to change often. It’s going to change as the situations dictate and as the situations arise, as the curve goes up, goes down, different things, different situations that occur,” superintendent Brad Schneider said.

The Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC) will begin classes in-person on August 12, but will also have a live streaming option for students with a medical condition or who have circumstances that require a non-traditional option. The WCSC will also use a three-level system contingent upon the COVID-19 conditions at any given time:

Green: students report to schools

Yellow: a hybrid of in-person class and virtual. Exact schedule will be based on the situation at the time.

Red: Distance learning for all.

For more information on reopening plans across the Tri-State, click here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)