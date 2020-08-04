Warrick County authorities investigating car thefts

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says several small items, including iPads and cash, were stolen from multiple vehicles from Monday night overnight into Tuesday in Elberfeld.

WCSO says it received five reports of items stolen from unlocked cars at Second and Elm streets.

Authorities encourage people to lock their vehicles.

