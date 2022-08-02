WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials broke ground on Warrick County’s new Pathways and Career Center today. The Warrick Education Center will become part of this new building.

Officials say the career center will be located in Boonville behind the Walmart. The land was donated to the school corporation.

“We’re going to open up with two clusters is what they’re called. Two general areas that’s going to be advanced manufacturing and health sciences,” said Todd Lambert, Superintendent for the Warrick County School Corporation. “We know from our work with community members that two of the biggest areas of need in this community are in the health sciences and advanced manufacturing.”

Officials hope to open the new building in August of 2023.