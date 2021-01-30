Coroner: One dead in Boonville shooting

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting investigation is underway in Boonville on Saturday night, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

Boonville Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of North 5th Street.

Sunday morning, the Warrick Co. Coroner said she is handing the investigation over to the Vanderburgh Co. Coroner.

Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear said one person died in the shooting. An autopsy time is still pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

