WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County Deputy is out on bail after being arrested last week for an incident that happened last year in Boonville.

We’re told the incident that lead to the arrest was at Stoner’s Grill in June. Sheriff Mike Wilder says an investigation found that deputy Mike Backer had violated policies of the sheriff’s office.

Backer was off-duty at the time of the incident. He was suspended without pay for 15 days last year. Deputy Backer will remain on duty pending the outcome of the charges.