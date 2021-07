WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – People in Boonville are getting ready for the Warrick County Fair this week.

The fair officially begins on July 19, and people were out at the 4-H Fairgrounds on Sunday setting up. Fair officials say there’s plenty to be excited about for the 2021 Warrick County Fair. The fair will feature a poultry show and motocross on Monday night.

The fair will run until July 24, with different events everyday.