EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Water and Sewer Utility already approved a proposal to raise water rates to help pay for the building of a new water treatment plant, but the plan still has to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. You can now comment on the plan.

EWSU is proposing a $15.6 million rate increase to be implemented in five phases. The across-the-board increase would raise rates by nearly 36 percent when fully implemented in 2026. EWSU Executive Director Lane Young says the highest monthly rate increase over the next five years would be $3.03. The increase is needed to build a new water treatment plant expected to cost $177 million to build. The current plant was built in 1897.