Warrick County firefighter passes away following medical emergency

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) – The Elberfeld Fire Department announced Saturday that they lost one of their own. They confirmed that Duane Erwin suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday evening after responding to a fire alarm.

“Duane was an extremely valuable asset, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather,” said an EFD spokesperson in a social media announcement. “His fire brothers and sisters will always have a void as no one can fill his shoes.”

The EFD confirmed Duane succumbed to his medical emergency early Saturday morning.