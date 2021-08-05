Warrick County group plans protest of school mask mandate

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Some parents in Warrick County are planning to come together in hopes of changing the new mask mandate in schools.

School administrators say that students will be masking up at least for the month of August. But a Facebook page titled “Warrick County: Un-Mask Our Kids” is trying to gather parents and guardians to make their voices heard a a school board meeting on Monday.

The planned protest begins at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Warrick County School Corporation building. The school board meets at 7 p.m.