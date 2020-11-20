Warrick County high schoolers moving to virtual learning Nov. 30

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WEHT) High school students in Warrick County schools will now move to virtual instruction, the school district announced Friday. The change will begin Nov. 30 and will continue until Dec. 18.

The decision to move to virtual learning, also known as Level Yellow, was approved after increased positive tests for COVID-19 in the community and among high school students. All kindergarten through eighth-grade students will remain in status quo Level Green, meaning students will continue to learn in-person.

All three Warrick County high schools will remain open for students who need access to the internet or feel their needs are better met on-site. All students requiring interventions will continue to report to their assigned classroom or specified area.

Transportation will be provided to all students who choose to complete their virtual learning on-site as regularly scheduled. Breakfast and lunch will also be made available to all students learning on-site.

The full plan can be viewed on the school district website here.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

