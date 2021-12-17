Warrick County Humane Society requesting adopters due to tornados

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) – After the December 10 tornados, local shelters have been faced with an overwhelming amount of displaced animals.

According to a social media post from the Warrick County Humane Society, “All this week we have been taking in animals from several Western Kentucky shelters. These animals are pets that were at those shelters prior to the storms. This is to help clear space for animals displaced by the storms so that they can remain in their local area in hopes of being reunited with their families. We currently have more coming in today and several scheduled for next week when we will have more space.” The post goes on to say that due to the overcrowding of all local shelters even before the tornado ripped through Kentucky, they urge that more people go out to adopt.

The shelter mentions an adoption special still going through December 23, and hope that they can eventually pull other animals from busier shelters. The Zombie Farm is also doing a Christmas themed haunted house December 17 and 18 to raise money for the shelter.