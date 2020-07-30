Warrick County man charged with child exploitation

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) After a months-long investigation, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Anthony Jordan Richardson, 27, on child exploitation charges.

The investigation began in January 2020 when the sheriff’s office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. When authorities searched Richardson’s Newburgh home, they found child sexual abuse material.

Richardson is charged with child exploitation, and possession of child porn. He is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

