WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man has died after a piece of heavy equipment fell on him.

It happened along Edwards Road, just north of Chandler Monday night.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says Steven Alan King, 66, was excavating on his property around 6 p.m.

According to a witness, the equipment began to slide and then fell over, trapping him underneath. He was pronounced dead a short time later.