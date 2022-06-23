WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Police are continuing to search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect on the run near Lynnville.

Police identified the suspect as 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler earlier this week and said he has active warrants out of Warrick County for dealing in methamphetamine. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said White fired a shot during a brief pursuit before ditching his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that White was spotted in the area of Clutter Road on Wednesday night before he fled into the woods near Interlake. Police say White is currently clean-shaven, walks with a limp and has a noticeable facial feature described as a “flat nose.”

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 897-6180.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and provide the latest information as it becomes available.