Warrick County middle schools to suspend extra-curricular activities

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Extra-curricular activities and athletics are being called off for middle schools because of the pandemic.

In a release Friday, the Warrick County School Corporation announced the suspension of all middle school extra-curricular activities and athletics. This includes all practices, games, and performances.

WCSC says the decision was reached after consulting with the local Health Department and middle school principals.

The suspension of activities will start Monday and will last until further notice. WCSC plans to reevaluate the situation in January.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

