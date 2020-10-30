Warrick County mobile morgue comes with additional costs

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Warrick County leaders are voicing concerns over the decision to buy a mobile morgue.

Additional costs go along with the $42,500 morgue purchase, since some council members say the community needs a barn to house the morgue and a truck to pull it- costing the county a quarter of their CARES Act money.

Three Warrick County commissioners and the county auditor tell Eyewitness News they aren’t sure this is the best way to use those funds. 4 out of 7 commissioners voted in favor of purchasing the morgue.

“[I voted yes] in case we need a morgue for this pandemic to handle enough of those bodies if we would have a bunch die at once. God forbid we hope not,” council president Greg Richmond said.

Richmond says this will cut down on morgue fees currently being paid to other counties and it could also be used for COVID-19 testing and a vaccine once one is available.

