Warrick County officials seek input on voting center changes

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County officials are seeking input from residents on possible changes to voting centers.

The Warrick County Election Board is considering a change from precinct-based voting to vote center voting.

This would allow voters to vote at any location, no matter where you live in the county.

Vanderburgh, Spencer, Posey, Dubois, and Pike counties already use this system.

The Election Board will be taking public feedback from Oct 5th through Nov 5th.

You can submit feedback by e-mail to election@warrickcounty.gov or by mail to 1 County Square, Suite 220, Boonville, Indiana 47601.

A public hearing for final public comment will be held on Tuesday, Nov 9th at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting room on the third floor of the Old Historic Courthouse in Boonville.

Click here to view the voting centers plan. The plan includes 17 voting centers across the county.