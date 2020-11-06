Warrick County proposal to freeze CARES Act funds fails

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT)- With about $1 million left in federal CARES Act funding to spend on pandemic related expenses, some are fearing Warrick County won’t have money left over for taxpayers to lean on in the future.

Warrick County Councilmember Rick Reid announced a motion to freeze all CARES Act spending, except for money to be used in the payroll and public safety account. The deadline for using the funds comes November 11 and so far, it looks like the county will have money to spare.

Only Reid and fellow Council member Ted Metzger voted in favor of the motion. Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder and other department heads voiced concerns about how freezing those funds would affect investments they’ve made during the pandemic.

Former Indiana State Rep. Ron Bacon says he believes freezing the money isn’t right. Bacon says the Indiana Finance Authority regulates how that money gets spent for investments, including more PPE, vaccination equipment, and a mobile morgue.

Bacon adds he believes the mobile morgue will benefit the entire region, not just Warrick County, if the Tri-State is hit with a natural disaster. The proposal to freeze the funds failed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)