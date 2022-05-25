NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — For nearly a year, Newburgh town officials have been working on a plan to annex over 700 homes into the town limits. But now, after a lot of opposition, that plan could potentially be de-railed.

Ever since the talks of the Newburgh annexation even began, many Warrick County residents were voicing their opinions. And now, hundreds of people have signed a petition to stop it.

742 lots near the South Bedford Estates neighborhood were in the proposed annexation map, which would have made them an official part of Newburgh. Several county residents spearheaded a remonstrance against the plan and went door to door, finding other residents who did not want to be annexed.

“I didn’t want our taxes to increase here. I’m comfortable with the way it is already. I know they promised things in another neighborhood when they annexed them in and that didn’t happen, said Bob Badar. “And I’m not really concerned about having more police around here because we’ve got a sheriff’s deputy in the neighborhood here and we’ve got an Evansville city cop right around the corner so I’m not too concerned about that.”

In order for the plan to be stopped, 65% of the households needed to sign the petition.

As of Tuesday, the town auditor reported that nearly 71% of unique owners in the area were against the plan. If the numbers are confirmed, the petition would succeed and the annexation plan would fail.

Newburgh town council members and the town attorney said that they received the revised certification on Tuesday and now they will start the reviewing process before any final decisions are made.