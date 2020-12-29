Warrick County School Board announces new superintendent

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) The Warrick County School Board announced its new superintendent Monday night. Dr. Todd Lambert will assume the role on July 1.

Brad Schneider has been in the role for 18 years but is set to retire in June of 2021.

Lambert is no stranger to Indiana and has spent much of his career here. While he’s spent the past 10 years in Colorado, he’s more than ready to move to the Tri-state.

Dr. Lambert says he’s aware of the challenges that lie ahead but remains optimistic.

And as for passing the torch, Schneider says it’s a great situation for Dr. Lambert to be walking into and he looks forward to what he will do.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

