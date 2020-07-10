Warrick County School Corporation releases plans for upcoming school year

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County School Corporation (WCSC) will begin classes in-person on August 12 but will also have a live streaming option for students with a medical condition or who have circumstances that require a non-traditional option.

The district released their plans Friday, but says they could change before the school year begins.

WCSC says it will send out a survey the week of July 13 for parents to choose what option they prefer.

In schools, a variety of safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing, regular hand washing and sanitizing and random temperature checks for students and staff when they enter the building.

Students and bus drivers will be required to wear masks on the bus. Students and teachers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, but individual teachers cannot require students to wear face coverings in their classrooms.

Warrick County School Corporation will use a three-level system contingent upon the

COVID-19 conditions at any given time. Each system is outlined in the full plan below, followed by a letter to parents.

