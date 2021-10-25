Warrick County Schools agree on new teacher contract

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County School Board voted on Monday on the new teacher and staff agreements for the upcoming school year.

Starting next year, all teachers will receive a 5.9 percent pay increase. The Warrick County School Board broke it down into two categories: All teachers, including those who are at top pay, will add 2.9 percent to their salary; teachers who are not currently capped will get an additional 3 percent.

The starting base pay for the current school year is $41,000 and will now jump to $41,300. The school board also added an hourly increase for extracurricular bus drivers who will now be making $16.89 an hour. All increases will go into effect at the start of the new school year.