Warrick County Schools changes start of Christmas break

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT)– Only a month until Christmas break and Warrick County Schools are shortening the end of the 2021 school year. The WCSC Board of Education approved the change Monday.

This change means that Christmas break will begin at the end of classes on Friday, December 17 instead of the following Tuesday. The change in the calendar was partly due to lower attendance rates over the course of the two- and three-day school weeks. Another reason for the change was the need to allow staff, students and families the time to recharge after a school year with drastic changes to lifestyles and routines.

The adjustment to the Christmas break schedule has been arranged with the use of unused make-up days. WCSC has been allowed enough time to use two of these days to extend the holiday break and resume classes as planned on January 3, 2022. These two days will not need to be made up by students, and staff will be paid for the time off.