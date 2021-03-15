Warrick County Schools new superintendent gets a tour of the schools

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) The future superintendent of the Warrick County School Corporation is getting a feel for his new school district. Dr. Todd Lambert got a tour of the schools, and met some of the students and teachers on Monday.

Lambert currently lives in Colorado, but is returning home to Indiana to be closer to family. He says he’s eager to return home to be with family while serving Warrick County during the pandemic.

“With the good news about vaccinations, with light at the end of the tunnel. You know, there’s some optimism there and I could feel some of that being with people today and looking forward to capitalizing on that next year. “

Superintendent Brad Scheider is retiring at the end of June. Dr. Lambert will take his place on July 1.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)