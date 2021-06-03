Warrick County Schools say goodbye to Superintendent Brad Schneider

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider celebrated his retirement on Thursday after serving for 24 years.

A celebration was held at Boonville High School where Schneider started his career in Warrick County as a principal.

He says he tried his best during the pandemic to do what is best for the students and to give parents options.

“I think just about every part of this year was tough, said Schneider. “In my superintendent class and my educational courses, we never had a discussion on how you keep a school open during a pandemic.”

Todd Lambert is set to be the next superintendent for the Warrick County School District.