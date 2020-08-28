Warrick County Schools to begin search for new superintendent

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Warrick County School Board plans to meet next week to plan its search for a new superintendent.

This comes after current superintendent Brad Schneider announced plans to retire in June. Schneider has served as superintendent for 18 years.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

