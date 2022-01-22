Warrick County schools update COVID related guidance

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — As of Jan. 20, 2022, the Warrick County School Corporation updated their COVID guidance for their schools. School officials say that the changes come as guidance is updated within the Indiana Department of Health.

According to the WCSC, they now will accept home rapid tests for positive and negative cases and the tests must have a date and student name written on them.

New guidance changes include topics such as quarantine period, vaccination status, close contact rules and circuit breaker. To read the full list of changes, click here.