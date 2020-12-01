Warrick County schools will use virtual learning in place of snow days

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County School Corporation announced Monday it will use virtual learning when school is canceled for inclement weather for this school year. Superintendent Brad Schneider sent a letter to parents about the change.

“In the coming days, each school will provide details and guidelines for the e-learning days. Each year we encourage our parents to have a plan for their children should school be delayed or cancelled for the day,” a portion of the letter read.

All scheduled make-up days for inclement weather are now days off from school, the letter continued.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS