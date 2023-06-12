HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Nebraska woman after four children who were reported missing were located in her vehicle.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, Danielle E. Cleary, 27, of Bancroft, Nebraska, was driving into Warrick County at approximately 4 a.m. on June 11 when her vehicle triggered a “Missing Persons – National Crime Information Center” hit on Warrick County’s FLOCK camera system. Officials say FLOCK is a license plate camera system that alerts dispatchers when a vehicle is located that has been tagged in a secure law enforcement database reporting system, such as NCIC. Deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on State Road 61 near French Road.

According to authorities, Cleary was found with four children in her car, all boys, ages 9, 8, 5 and 2, and all four were reported missing. Authorities say Cleary is the non-custodial parent of the children.

The sheriff’s office says Cleary had been on a supervised visit with the children on June 10 and planned to leave with the children and travel to a family member’s residence in Warrick County. The juveniles were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services to be placed with their legal guardians.

Cleary was arrested on a felony arrest warrant out of the state of Nebraska for violations of a custody order. She is being held at the Warrick County Security Center ona $250,000 bond awaiting extradition.