Warrick County summer musical “Footloose” will be at full capacity

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) Thanks to improvements in local COVID-19 numbers and increasing vaccinations, Warrick County School Corporation has approved full capacity for the 25th annual Warrick County Summer Musical “Footloose.” Featuring more than 50 local student performers and a live orchestra, this quarter-century tradition runs from July 15-18 at Castle High School.

Presented by the Warrick County School Corporation and Warrick Public Education Foundation, this feel-good production, based on the 1984 hit movie with Oscar and Tony-nominated music, includes all the pulse-raising hit songs, such as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” and the exhilarating title track “Footloose.”

Tickets are available online at tickets.warrickmusical.org and are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Online sales close one hour prior to showtime and will be sold in person at Castle High School after that time.

According to director and Castle High School drama teacher Eric Antey, the full capacity crowd will provide strong motivation for the students involved.

“With restrictions lifted, we can show local residents – especially students – a show that is up-beat and high energy, something everyone needs right now,” Antey said. “We can now move full steam ahead to provide the best show possible celebrating our 25th anniversary for the Warrick Summer Musical.”

Like its movie counterpart, rebellious teenager Ren McCormack moves from Chicago to a small town in Texas where dance and rock music are forbidden. He leads his classmates around the law – and Reverend Shaw Moore – to break free and have a rock’n’roll senior prom.