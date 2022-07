(WEHT) – The curtain is about to go up on the Warrick County Summer Musical.

Every summer, students from all over the county come together to put on a show, and this year will be a production of “Something Rotten.” Shelley Kirk spoke with Gage McNew, one of the actors in the musical, about the production. You can view the full interview in the video player above.

“Something Rotten” runs from July 7 to July 10 at Castle High School. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.